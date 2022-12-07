Ayurvedic Covid formulation gets researchers’ thumbs up for URTI cure as well

By Rahul Chhabra

Boosting the stature of Indian research and traditional medicine, an ayurvedic formulation mentioned in the state-run National Research Development Corporation’s compendium for fighting Covid has now also been found effective in treating upper respiratory tract infections (URTI) by a group of researchers whose study was published in the International Research Journal of Ayurveda and Yoga.

The study comes as an endorsement of the growing global acceptance of traditional Indian formulations for curing a range of diseases, including those related to respiratory tract.

During the research, Fifatrol, as an immunity-boosting ayurvedic formulation, was found to improve the condition of patients showing symptoms of contagious viral and bacterial infection in the respiratory tract. Earlier last year, Fifatrol found mention in the ‘Compendium of Indian Technologies for Combating Covid-19 (Tracing, Testing &Treating)’ compiled by the state-run National Research Development Corporation.

General medicine data shows that symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections, including common cold, are seen in adults at least 2-3 times in a year and up to 8 times among children. These infections account for around 10 million outpatient consultations in a year.

The latest study published in the International Research Journal of Ayurveda and Yoga involved around 203 patients with URTI in various health centres across the country. During the treatment, the health parameters of patients, who were given Fifatrol twice a day, were checked on the first, fourth and seventh day. The findings indicated that patient’s condition improved by 69.5% and 90.36% within the fourth and seventh days respectively.

With air quality in the national capital and other northern states dipping during winter, the findings of the study on effectiveness of the ayurveda formulation in treating URTI may help restrict blatant use of antibiotics, a practice that has an astronomical economic burden of over $22 billion a year.

One of the authors of the Fifatrol research article wrote, “Effectiveness was evaluated by examining the reduction in symptoms scores at day 4 and 7 respectively. This observational study has gathered evidence about the effectiveness and safety of Fifatrol on the amelioration of the symptoms of URTI,” said the author.

During the research, the ayurvedic formulation was found to be effective in treating URTI and was also well accepted by the physicians of Ayurveda for the successful management of conditions like flu and associated symptoms like fever, nasal congestion, running nose, etc.

Dr Sanchit Sharma, executive director of AIMIL Pharma, engaged in preparation and sale of Fifatrol, said that, normally, ayurvedic medicines are seen as supplements to increase human immunity. “However, the current government has been taking several steps to boost the ayurveda sector. There has been compelling evidence that medicinal herbs can be the first line of defence against infectious diseases,” he said.

The study said combination of five vital formulations in Fifatrol improve the immune system to fight against viruses and other infections, ease the associated symptoms and fasten the recovery. They also help in fast relief from nasal congestion, body ache, sore throat, and headache, it said.