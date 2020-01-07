Australian Bushfire crisis: Red Cross Emergency grant of $5000, how to apply online

Australian Red Cross Programs: Emergency Bushfire Grant of 00 (Reuters)

Horrified by the devastation caused by Australian bushfire crisis? Not sure where to turn to for help when your home has been completely destroyed? Don’t panic. Head over to the Australian Red Cross, that has already come out with a series of initiatives for those who have been impacted by the Australian bushfire crisis.

For instance, you can register your name and details on the Australian Red Cross website to let others know that you are okay and to be reunited with those whom you have lost contact or connection with.

Among the several commendable Australian Red Cross programs, the most notable relate to how its personnel and volunteers continue to pitch in with relief efforts.

For instance, 20 trained volunteers are pitching in to provide registration assistance, food and water services across all emergency relief centres in Mallacoota, along with food hampers & food packs, water pallets, hygiene items and essential pet supplies for immediate distribution to communities that are in need.

Australian Red Cross Programs: Emergency Bushfire Grant of $5000

In fact, the organisation has already announced bushfire emergency grants of $5000 for those who have lost their homes or primary place of residence in a bushfire since July 2019 to February 2020.

Note that the term ‘primary place of residence’ refers to the place they reside on a permanent basis, whether owner or tenant. The grant is open till 30th April 2020.

How to apply for emergency bushfire grant

Given the enormity of the tragedy that has unfolded and the Australian bushfire crisis that continues to grab eyeballs worldwide, a few checks and basic guidelines are to be followed if you plan to apply for the aforementioned grant.

Keep the following documents ready before you get started with the online application process:

1. ID proof – This includes driving licence or passport.

2. Details related to financial transfer: A recent bank statement with your name, bank account details.

3. Residence proof: Keep ready a valid utility bill as proof of primary residence. The utility bill can be a phone bill, gas/water/electricity bill.

With these documents ready, you can start with the online application process on the website of the Australian Red Cross. Note that file uploads may not work on some mobile devices. So, it makes sense to upload the mandatory documents via desktop or laptop instead of any mobile devices.

Before you submit your application to the Australian Red Cross, make sure that you have correctly uploaded the above-mentioned documents in the online application.

Read through the Declaration that accompanies your online application. The declaration simply reaffirms that the details shared by you are bonafide and if not, your application can be rejected.

Also, be aware that when you submit the application, you also agree to allow representatives of the Australian Red Cross to verify your information through third-party organisations and they shall disclose their findings to the organisation. Notably, the maximum funding is limited to one grant per household.