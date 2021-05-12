  • MORE MARKET STATS

Attention Mumbai: Heavy rainfall, tidal wave from May 13 to May 15; IMD issues alert for these areas

By: |
May 12, 2021 11:30 AM

The IMD mentioned that around May 14 morning, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast Arabian Sea.

rainfall, IMDHeavy rainfall alerts have been issued by the IMD for Lakshadweep from May 13 to May 15 in addition to a tidal wave warning.

IMD issues warning for heavy rainfall! Around May 14, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that this is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm around May 16. Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued by the IMD for Lakshadweep from May 13 to May 15 in addition to a tidal wave warning. Besides, on May 14 and May 15, parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive widespread to isolated heavy rainfall, according to an IE report. The IMD mentioned that around May 14 morning, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast Arabian Sea.

It is expected to move towards north-northwest across the Southeast Arabian Sea as well as the adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and gradually intensify. It may intensify into a cyclonic storm around May 16 over the east-central part of the Arabian Sea and continue to move towards north-northwest, IMD stated.

According to the report, from May 15, fishermen along and off Maharashtra coast have been advised by the IMD not to venture into the sea. For May 14 and May 15, a yellow alert has been issued by the IMD with a forecast of thunderstorm with lightning as well as rain and gusty winds at isolated places in Ratnagiri, Pune, Solapur, Beed, Ahmednagar, Sindhudurg, Latur, Sangli, Satara, Nanded, Kolhapur and Osmanabad. A partly cloudy sky and maximum temperature near normal at 34 degrees Celsius have been forecasted by IMD Mumbai in the financial capital for the next 48 hours, the report added.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department also expects light to moderate intensity rain over as well as adjoining areas of Siwani, Hissar, Hansi, Tosham, Bhiwani (in the state of Haryana), Sadulpur (in Rajasthan) during the next two hours, as per IMD’s official Twitter handle.

