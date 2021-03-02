Attention India! IMD forecasts ‘hotter than usual’ summer, scorching heatwave to sweep these states

Central and equatorial Pacific Ocean is also witnessing moderate intensity La Nina conditions at present.

Summer in North India: North, East, Northwest and Central India to witness above normal day temperatures in summer! Hotter than normal day temperatures would prevail in most of the regions in North, Northwest, Central and East India during the summer, a report in IE has cited the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as saying. The department on Monday released a statement on the seasonal outlook for temperatures between March and May this year, in which it stated that mainly Odisha and Jharkhand are expected to witness above normal day or maximum temperatures, witnessing a predicted increase of 0.5 degrees as compared to the long period average or the LPA.

The report also quoted IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra as saying that the states and UTs of Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh as well as Haryana would have to, in particular, ready themselves for hotter days, warmer nights as well as heat waves between March and May 2021.

Not just that but Himachal Pradesh, Kutch, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Saurashtra, Gujarat, Assam, Nagaland, East Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, and Bihar would witness a hotter season. A hotter season is also likely to be prevalent in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Konkan sub-divisions, the department said.

Meanwhile, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and some sub-divisions of Maharashtra could witness maximum temperatures ranging about 0.5 degrees below normal.

Night or minimum temperatures, on the other hand, in areas in Central India, foothills of Himalayas, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim as well as Karnataka are expected to remain around normal.

Central and equatorial Pacific Ocean is also witnessing moderate intensity La Nina conditions at present, the department said, adding that these conditions are expected to sustain till May during the hot weather. La Nina refers to an abnormal cooling of the sea surface temperatures, which can influence the monsoon as well as the global temperatures.