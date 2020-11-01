At 11.4 deg C, Delhi records season’s lowest minimum temperature

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius -- the lowest in October in 26 years.
There hasn't been much snowfall in the hills, so cold winds from that region are yet to start affecting Delhi's weather, he added. (File image)
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, the lowest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Normally, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, records a minimum of 15 to 16 degrees Celsius in the first week of November. The mercury dips to 11-12 degrees Celsius by the last week of November, it said.