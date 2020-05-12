Astronomers discover the nearest black hole from Earth

Unlike every other black holes found till now, this black hole is easier to observe.

Astronomers from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) discovered the nearest black hole from the planet Earth, reported the Universe today. It is located in the constellation of Telescopium (near the constellation of Sagittarius) just 1000 light-years away from the Earth, added the report. It is estimated that the black hole is at least 4.2 times the sun’s mass. The study revealing the details of the nearest black hole to the Earth has been published in Astronomy & Astrophysics. The astronomers are of the belief that a second mass like the one discovered now is on the horizon.

Unlike every other black holes found till now, this black hole is easier to observe. The astronomers’ team first discovered this by tracking two companion stars in the system named HR 6819. The group of astronomers discovered the HR 6819 black hole by using the 2.2-meter MPG / ESO telescope at ESO’s La Silla Observatory in Chile.

An ESO Scientist, Thomas Rivinus who has led the project has said that an invisible object having mass at least 4 times that of the Sun can be nothing but a black hole.

The scientists have said that the newly discovered black hole is so close to Earth that it is one of the most easily observed black hole on a clear night. The group of astronomers have also found the HR 6819 to be the first stellar-mass black hole that does not actively interfere with its surroundings and the astronomers believe that it has given a completely black color to the HR 6819.

A postdoctoral fellow at ESO, Marianne Heida has said to IGN India that another stellar-mass near to Earth exists further away from the HR 6819. However, that distance is not too far in astronomical terms. Heida has said that astronomers can learn a lot about the evolution of stars from mass at more than eight times the Sun to ending up as a black hole after a supernova explosion.