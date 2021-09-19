Astronaut from ISS shares ‘Space workout session’–watch the video here

The video was posted on Saturday and has garnered 1.1M views followed by 119K likes and 871 comments (Photo: Screengrab/ Instagram)

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet is known for sharing content, video clips that leave people mesmerised. You will not only see him sharing pictures taken of the Blue planet from the International Space Station (ISS) but also some videos captured from the space itself. His social media timelines are filled with some amazing stuff that people can’t stop talking about for days. Pesquet keeps on sharing tweets from the space station giving his followers a glimpse of lives of astronauts staying aboard ISS. In the same note, he shared a post that shows nothing but a very unique, one of its kind ‘space workout session’.

Sharing the reel on Instagram, Pesquet wrote the caption in French. He wrote, “Renforcement musculaire de l’espace”, which means “Muscle building from space.” The video was posted on Saturday and has garnered 1.1M views followed by 119K likes and 871 comments. Watch the video clip yourself!