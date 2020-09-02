Asteroid twice the size of Egyptian Pyramid of Giza set to enter Earth’s orbit on this date!

The asteroid is referred to as 465821 (2010 FR). (Representational image)

Asteroid Fly-by: US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been tracking the movement of an asteroid, which is twice in size as compared to the Pyramid of Giza in Egypt. NASA is expecting the huge asteroid would enter the orbit of the Earth on September 6 at 3:30 pm Indian time, according to an Indian Express report. The asteroid is reportedly up to about 886 feet wide and of a similar height. The asteroid is categorised as an Apollo one because it crosses paths with the orbit of the Earth. The asteroid is referred to as 465821 (2010 FR) and it was first spotted 10 years ago.

The report further stated that the researchers at Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) have said that the asteroid would not pose any threat to Earth, much like many asteroids that flew by our planet recently.

NASA terms a near-Earth object (NEO) as those asteroids and comets which enter Earth’s neighbourhood due to the nudges by gravitational attraction of nearby planets. The report stated that this asteroid also falls under the category of NEO because it is within 1.3 astronomical units or nearly 19.45 crore kilometres from the Sun.

While usually, such asteroids are harmless because of their distance from our planet, the gravitational pull of other planets could lead to a change in their trajectory and result in them coming closer than expected. Moreover, the Yarkovsky effect can also impact the orbit of the asteroid. The Yarkovsky effect, according to NASA, is the phenomenon that over long periods of time, the orbits of small planetary bodies like asteroids would be noticeably nudged due to the energy that is created when these bodies absorb the sunlight and then re-emit heat.

NASA said, according to the report, that stray asteroids have previously slammed into our planet and have consequently played an important role in evolution on Earth.