Asteroid Alert! NASA tracks space rock hurtling towards Earth with enormous speed, could flatten continent

US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has detected a plausible threat for the Earth. The premier space agency has traced an asteroid which will eventually come very close to our planet on February 15, reported the Express UK. NASA has named the asteroid 2002 PZ39. The asteroid’s probable measurement may touch up to 1 km. An asteroid this big in dimension holds the potential to destroy a whole continent, let alone a country or a city. In NASA’s estimation, that space rock is flying towards our planet at speeds of more than 57,240 km/h. The asteroid is likely to come near the approachable range from the Earth around 11 am GMT on February 15.

According to NASA’s calculation on the risk factor, any asteroid with dimension ranging between 400 metres and 1,600 metres can very well rout a whole continent om impact. Asteroid PZ39 fits in perfectly in the destructive range with measurement estimated between 440 metres to 990 metres.

The space scientists at the NASA draw reference of a 10 kilometres wide rock striking the Earth 86 years ago which resulted in the extinction of the Dinosaurs as well as two-thirds of life on our planet to compare the magnanimity of the complications the PZ39 can bring with it.

The Asteroid PZ39 may lead to the simultaneous occurrence of earthquakes, tsunamis and other effects of grave consequences which may also spread to the points far from the area of primary impact.

Larger near-Earth objects with dimensions greater than 140 metres have the potential to cause severe damage to entire regions or continents, the Express UK quoted a White House report published in 2018. The report also raised concerns on the proximity of the asteroid from the planet Earth and the speed with which the space rock is travelling towards the only known planet with the human population.