Potentially hazardous Asteroid 2020 ND to pass in close proximity to the Earth today

Asteroid 2020 ND which had been described as Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA) by the U.S space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) last week is going to pass at a close distance from the Earth today. The space agency had warned that the movement of the unusually large sized asteroid in close vicinity of the Earth could prove dangerous. The asteroid is estimated to be 170 metre long and will be passing the Earth at a close distance of about 0.034 astronomical units which is equivalent to 5,086,328 kilometre. Apart from its giant size, the speed at which it is moving was also flagged by the space agency as one of the reasons why the asteroid could prove dangerous to the Blue planet. It is estimated to be travelling at a speed of more than 48,000 kilometer per hour.

NASA in its statement issued in the last week had said that all the asteroids which pass the earth at a distance of 0.05 au or less are considered as Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHA). It had also added that the reason was the threatening close approaches made by these asteroids to the planet Earth. However, like in the past this asteroid is also posing a probable risk to the planet like many other asteroids and the advisory issued by NASA later said that it is only a possibility that the Earth might get affected but it is not necessarily going to happen.

On July 19, two other asteroids had passed in close vicinity of the Earth namely 2016 DY30 and 2020 ME3. While the 2016 DY30 asteroid passed the Earth at a distance of 0.02306 astronomical unit (au) which translates to roughly 34 lakh kilometre, the 2020 ME3 passed the Earth at a distance of 0.03791 au.