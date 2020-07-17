Assam floods: NDMA safety guidelines during monsoon for flood-prone areas

In view of the possibility of the spread of water-borne diseases in the flood affected areas, the video explains salient steps people can adopt to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in their surroundings.

Assam floods: Floods ravage Assam and this NDMA video explains some essential Do’s and Dont’s during monsoons! As floods ravage through the parts of Assam affecting lakhs of people, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released an awareness video explaining the do’s and don’ts for people in the flood affected region. Posted from the official twitter account of NDMA India, the video lucidly explains various steps that people can adopt while waiting for the assistance from the government rescue agencies. The NDMA guidelines enumerated in the video range from personal safety guidelines to steps that people should follow while abandoning their houses and fields in the face of increasing water level. In view of the possibility of the spread of water-borne diseases in the flood affected areas, the video explains salient steps people can adopt to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in their surroundings.

Guidelines enumerated by the NDMA

1. People should try their best not to venture in the water logged areas to the maximum extent possible. Use of proper boots and sticks to measure the water level are recommended in the guidelines. People should also be mindful of the drains, pits and electric poles in the area and avoid them as much as possible.

2. In view of the possible water contamination in the flood affected areas, people should only consume boiled water or chlorine treated water. Avoiding raw vegetables and stale food has also been recommended in the guidelines and people should only consume freshly and properly cooked meals. Sanitation in the surrounding areas is also indispensable and use of insecticide and pesticide in cleaning the house and surrounding areas is recommended.

3. In worst circumstances, some people might be forced to abandon their houses and take shelter in less affected regions. In such situations people should turn off their electric supply and LPG gas connection before leaving their homes. Precious belongings which cannot be carried along should be placed at places which are substantially higher than the ground level. Government helpline number 011-1078 has also been provided at the end of the video for people who need the help of the rescue agencies and forces.