Assam flood situation improves, 68,000 still affected

ssam’s flood situation continued to improve as the affected population decreased to around 68,000 on Saturday, an official bulletin said.

With no new deaths reported, the toll in this year’s flood and landslides remained at 38.

No major river in the state is currently flowing over the danger level, the bulletin said.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority’s (ASDMA) daily flood bulletin said 68,590 people are still reeling under waters.

Cachar, Dima Hasao, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon and Nagaon continued to remain affected by the floods.

Till Friday, 69,610 people in five districts were affected by the floods.

Altogether 705 people were taking shelter in four relief camps, while three relief distribution centres were operational in the flood-hit areas.

Floodwaters damaged roads, houses and other infrastructure in Nagaon and Kokrajhar districts.

Erosions caused by the different rivers were reported from Dhubri, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts, the bulletin said.