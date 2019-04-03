ASAT debris will disappear in 45 days: DRDO official’s revert to NASA

India conducted ASAT test on March 27 by shooting down a de-commissioned satellite positioned on ‘Low Earth Orbit’ (LEO) 300 km from Earth’s surface.

Indian scientists have said orbital debris created due to the launch of ASAT by DRDO would decay and disappear. DRDO Chairman GS Reddy said that India’s Anti-Satellite Missile (ASAT) missile was capable of targeting all ‘Low Earth Orbit’ (LEO) satellites. He said DRDO had the ability to handle LEO satellites but they intentionally chose at low altitudes as a responsible nation to see that all the space assets were safe as well as debris decayed fast, as per ANI report. Another DRDO official said that debris created by China’s ASAT test in 2007 was still floating. The debris which was created following India’s ASAT test would disappear in 45, as per the Hindustan Times report quoting a DRDO official replying to NASA’s ‘worry’.

India conducted ASAT test on March 27 by shooting down a de-commissioned satellite positioned on ‘Low Earth Orbit’ (LEO) 300 km from Earth’s surface. India joined the elite league of nations like the US, Russia and China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed this test as “historic feat” and asserted that this has propelled India to become ‘space power’.

However, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has raised reservations over India’s ASAT test. The US space agency has alleged the test was a terrible thing as 400 pieces of orbital debris were created. The possibility of debris colliding with International Space Station (ISS) has gone up by 44 per cent aftermath of the test, a PTI report said.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said around 60 pieces of debris have been tracked. Out of which 24 were going above the apogee of the ISS. Apogee is the point of the space station’s orbit farthest from the Earth. NASA was right now tracking objects which are 10 centimetres or bigger. Bridenstine, however, said a lot of debris from the 2007 China ASAT test is still present in the space.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the test was done in the lower atmosphere to ensure that there was no space debris. It said India did not violate international law or treaty and asserted debris that was generated would decay and fall.