As North India shivers, Tamil Nadu, Kerala to receive heavy rainfall due to cyclonic circulations this week

A stream of western disturbances crossed northern regions of the country causing heavy snowfall at the Himalayan cold desert states. (AP Image)

Severe cold wave conditions prevailed in North India bringing minimum temperature by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning, the severe cold weather conditions are likely to be there till January 15. Southern states in India, however, will experience stark contrasting weather, receiving rainfall until early Friday.

The minimum temperature in most norther or norther-western states like in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan to witness a fall in temperature to anywhere between 2 to 4 degrees Celsius at night in the next four days. Dense fogs will also cloud these states in these four days, alerted the Met department.

A stream of western disturbances crossed northern regions of the country causing heavy snowfall at the Himalayan cold desert states of Himachal Pradesh and in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Normal life was disrupted and air and road traffic were badly hot in most areas. An IMD forecast on Monday said that dry northerly winds will prevail in Northern states and cold to severe cold waves are expected at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and northwest Uttar Pradesh until Friday.

The national capital has been witnessing a declining trend in minimum temperature in the last two days. Churu in Rajasthan has a minimum temperature of 1.9 degree Celsius.

In South India, Chennai Met department warned of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning until early Friday. Weather update issued by RMC, Chennai said that presence of cyclonic circulation from Sri Lanka coast over to the Bay of Bengal will cause depression in the state. Hence Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will experience wet days in the next four days.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality Index recorded on Monday was in the ‘poor’ category. The air will clean up in the national capital in the next few days with wind speed rising to 20-25 kmph during the day.