Artificial Intelligence conference: Every fourth country to take part in ‘AI Journey 2020’ in Russia; India tops the list

According to an official release from Sberbank, the AI Journey is the largest platform and all the up-to-date information about artificial intelligence and its application in Russia and abroad can be found.

India ranks first among foreign countries in terms of the number of registrations for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Journey – an international artificial intelligence and data science conference which has been slated to be held online from December 3-5, 2020. Last year India had not attended the event. In cooperation with leading local and foreign technology companies, this event is organized by Sberbank of Russia.

This year, the record has been broken by the number of participants from outside Russia. Compared to 105 foreign guests from 34 countries in 2019, this year the event has attracted people from 58 countries.

Besides India, countries including Peru, Portugal, Greece, Kenya, Ghana and several other countries will join together with people the UK, Germany, Israel, the UAE, Ireland, Italy, from China, the USA, Australia, Brazil, the Baltic States and France that participated in the AI Journey 2019.

According to Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank: “There are specialists from every fourth country in the world who are set to participate in the event.”

“Many professionals from India are expected this year. Last year its experts did not attend, but now India ranks first among foreign countries in terms of the number of registrations. This will strengthen our conference significantly because Indian DS & AI specialists are highly rated in the international market,” he added.

According to an official release from Sberbank, the AI Journey is the largest platform and all the up-to-date information about artificial intelligence and its application in Russia and abroad can be found.

Around 200 leading Russian and international experts are expected to participate as speakers including Mike Davies, director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab, Intel; Laurens van der Maaten, Research Director, Facebook AI Research, NY Site Head; and Jürgen Schmidhuber, Lab Director, Swiss AI Lab IDSIA.

This year there will be an online AI contest; AI Journey Junior, an online conference for middle and high school students who are interested in AI and DS. Also, there will be a three-day online conference on solutions in machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, neuromorphic and heterogeneous computing, to name a few.