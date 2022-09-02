Artemis-1 launch: When exactly is the lunar mission taking off? Know the date and time here

After much delay, NASA is finally going to launch its giant moon rocket. NASA had originally planned to launch the Artemis I mission on August 29th, but had to call it off due to a few issues. These were pertaining to the rocket’s engines, as well as other technical issues.

Date and time of the launch

Artemis I is set to launch on September 3. It will be launched at 2:17 pm, Florida time. At a briefing in Florida, Michael Sarafin, the mission manager, said that NASA was comfortable with its risk posture and was still planning on proceeding with the launch on Saturday. However, he noted that there was still a chance that the launch might not happen. According to officials, the weather conditions were expected to be favorable for the launch. They noted that a 60 percent chance of the launch happening was possible.

Officials of NASA noted earlier this week that if the launch attempt on Saturday is called off due to unfavorable weather or other factors unrelated to the rocket’s mechanics, they would be able to try again 48 hours later.

The launch window for the mission was set to last for two hours on August 29. However, it was called off shortly after the engineers were unable to resolve a technical issue related to the rocket’s upper stage.

A few hours before the launch attempt was scheduled to take place, NASA detected a problem with one of the rocket’s four engines. The issue was attributed to the insufficient flow of liquid hydrogen into the engine. Engineers tried to cool down the engines to ensure that they were at the correct temperature. However, one of the engines did not seem to be cooling down properly. The space agency attributed the issue to a faulty sensor. It was also planning on modifying the cooling process during the next attempt.

The upcoming NASA lunar mission Artemis I, is the first major test of NASA’s plans to send people to the moon. It is designed to evaluate the capabilities of the Space Launch System, which is a core rocket developed by Boeing Co., and the Orion crew capsule, which is a new type of spacecraft developed by Lockheed Martin.

The goal of the mission is to send an unmanned Orion spacecraft on a multi-week journey to demonstrate the capabilities of the Space Launch System. Besides the crew capsule, the rocket will also feature various sensors and payloads.

The mission, which is named after the mythological sister of the Greek god Apollo, is expected to result in the first visit to the moon by humans in over 50 years. No one has been to the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972.