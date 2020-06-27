Army of crop-eating locusts enters Gurugram after wreaking havoc in Punjab, Rajasthan

Earlier on Friday, the Gurugram administration had asked the residents to keep their windows and doors shut fearing the arrival of locusts in the area

Gurugram locust news: After wreaking havoc on the standing crops in many villages of Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in May this year, the army of locusts has now reached Gurugram. In the videos shared by new agency ANI the locusts can be seen hovering over the Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway. The areas worst affected by the locust attack include Palam Vihar, Cyber Hub area among others. With today’s incident it is clear that apart from the usual targets in states like Punjab and Rajasthan, the NCR region is also coming in the grip of the crop-destroying locusts.

The locusts reached Gurugram at around 11:30 AM today as they moved from the Eastern direction towards the West, KL Gurjar, Locust Warning Organisation, Ministry of Agriculture told news agency PTI. He also said that the army of insects was now heading towards the Palwal area in Haryana.

WATCH VIDEO: Locusts enter Gurugram

Earlier on Friday, the Gurugram administration had asked the residents to keep their windows and doors shut fearing the arrival of locusts in the area, NDTV reported. The decision was taken by the Gurugram administration after reports of locusts reaching the neighbouring areas. It had also asked farmers who are most vulnerable to the locust attack to keep their insecticide spraying pump ready if locusts reach the region.

Thankfully, the locusts have spared the national capital Delhi from their wrath so far. The horde of insects skirted through the border of Delhi but did not enter the national capital. The migratory insects are unlikely to descend over the national capital, officials told PTI. The officials added that the insects touched the Delhi Gurugram border but did not enter Delhi.

Among a host of perennial issues troubling the impoverished farmers, locust attacks is becoming one of the most devastating and frequent scourges for them. The governments are also looking for a solution to keep the insects at bay from the standing crops of the farmers.