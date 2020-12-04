Arecibo collapse: Stellar contributions to astronomy, part of Puerto Rico culture, World loses giant telescope

Arecibo telescope collapse, damage: In 1967, Arecibo helped find out that the planet Mercury rotates in 59 days. Earlier it was thought that the planet Mercury rotates in 88 days.
Arecibo telescope collapse, damage: Earlier on November 19, the NSF had announced that it was planning to decommission the Arecibo after two cables broke and experts feared that the structure would collapse.
Arecibo collapse: In a big blow to the international scientific community, especially for astronomy, Puerto Rico’s giant telescope Arecibo has collapsed. Apart from the scientific perspective, the unfortunate development has come as devastating for several people in Puerto Rico as the Arecibo telescope was an integral part of their culture.
The National Science Foundation of the US-owned the Arecibo telescope. The foundation has tweeted that the 305m telescope’s instrument platform in Puerto Rico’s Arecibo Observatory has fallen. However, no injuries reported even as the NSF was monitoring the situation in collaboration with stakeholders. The NSF has asserted that its top priority was maintaining safety. More details will be issued by the NSF.