Are there any more planets like Earth in the Milky Way galaxy? New study shows surprising possibilities

The data collected by researchers has pointed out that water has been more like one of the building blocks for Earth.

For long, scientists have been looking for planets like Earth where life-support systems or elements can be found naturally. In the wake of searching for such potentials, it looks like experts have had a breakthrough. Yes, there is a possibility that there are some planets in the Milky Way galaxy that have oceans and continents just like our planet Earth. There is no doubt, for any life to sustain, a planet must have a presence of liquid water. A study by the University of Copenhagen which has been published in the journal Science Advances indicates water may be present.

So far, it has been assumed that water is available on the planets via a chance collision with an ice asteroid. However, experts have come up with a new theory stating that water may be present initially when planets were formed, as in the case of Venus, Mars and Earth. The data collected by researchers has pointed out that water has been more like one of the building blocks for Earth. Since the water molecule is believed to be occurring frequently, scientists have a reason to believe that this theory can be applied to all planets in the Milky Way galaxy. The lead author of the study Professor Anders Johansen stated that “the decisive point for whether liquid water is present is the distance of the planet from its star.”

Professor Johansen looked into it and he had also proposed this theory ten years ago. The theory also known as “pebble accretion”shows that planets usually are formed by pebbles (dust particles of ice and carbon). These pebbles can clump together and then grow larger eventually becoming a planet. Since the water molecule H2O is involved, the study said that therefore, water can be found everywhere in this galaxy. This further paves the path for various possibilities of other planets forming the similar way as Earth did and having water. Professor Johansen added that the possibility of all planets in the Milky Way forming the same way with the same amount of water and carbon as Earth did, cannot be ruled out.

This leads to having potential places where life may be present in other stars of the Milky Way given the temperature conditions are right. It is likely that these planets may have less ideal conditions needed for formation of civilizations. With the model developed by these researchers, all planets will be having similar amounts of water and land formations. While some planets may be too dry, others can be completely covered with water.