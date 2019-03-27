Are humans living in a ‘Galactic Zoo’ protected by Aliens? Science investigate the shocking ‘Great Silence’

Zoo hypothesis is this mind-numbing idea which explains why there is a ‘Great Silence’ in the Universe and attributes it to aliens who are watching and protecting us and are deliberately hiding.

Scientists have been trying to find an answer to the eternal question – are we alone in the Universe? A group of scientists has discovered a possibility that extra terrestrial being may be watching over and protecting Human Beings on Earth. The topic has been center of focus at METI International or Messaging Extra Terrestrial Intelligence which recently convened researchers from various fields including, Astrophysics and psychology. According to the Daily Mail, the concept is commonly called the ‘galactic zoo’ or ‘zoo hypothesis’ which is being traced back to early 1970s. As one of the conference co-chairs, Jean-Pierre Rospars, has explained, “It seems likely that the extraterrestrials are imposing a ‘galactic quarantine’ because they realise it would be culturally disruptive for us to learn about them.” He has also said, “We can expect a repeated independent emergence of intelligent species in the universe and we should expect to see more or less similar forms of intelligence everywhere under favourable conditions.”

There are over 4,000 confirmed exoplanets in our galaxy Milky Way alone and possibly over 50 billion more in the observable Universe. Scientist who gathered to attend METI International meet in Paris discussed some pretty insane questions, one of which was – are we living in a ‘galactic zoo’? The idea that we are being watched and, perhaps, protected by aliens! Talking to Forbes Raulin Cerceau, a participant, said, “we discussed what is being known as ‘zoo hypothesis’. ”

Zoo hypothesis is this mind-numbing idea which explains why there is a ‘Great Silence’ in the Universe and attributes to aliens who are watching and protecting us and are deliberately hiding. They are watching us like we watch animals in zoo. Adding on to the ‘zoo hypothesis’ is ‘galactic quarantine’ theory according to which aliens watching as are deliberately keeping themselves hidden because they do not want to disrupt our culture.

But where are aliens and how do they look like. Scientists of METI international say not like us. Where they live, they are governed by the rules of that place. Biological evolution could be random, like it is on Earth, with so many life forms. It is nearly impossible to explain how they are. and it is even more improbable to reach a final conclusion to the question – are we really alone till we are contacted or we succeed in contacting other beings.