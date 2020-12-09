Are Aliens for real? Ex-Israeli Space Chief makes big claim, says Trump is aware too

Eshed stressed that aliens do exist and humans are trying to learn about it.

For years, the existence of aliens has been debated and while there have been some instances that might indicate their presence in the universe, many believe it to be untrue. Making an unprecedented claim, Israel’s former space security chief Haim Eshed said that aliens are actually among us in the universe and people are not ready for it. The 87 year old Eshed said that their existence till now has been kept a secret as “humanity is not ready for them”.

The statement was made by Haim Eshed in an interview given to Israel’s Yediot Aharonot newspaper. In his interview, he talked a lot about extraterrestrial life and said that there is an agreement made between the government of the United States and a “Galactic Federation”- which apparently belongs to aliens. Now, as bizarre as it may sound, Eshed stressed that aliens do exist and humans are trying to learn about it. Notably, the statement has come from Eshed who has headed the space security programme in Israel for almost three decades.

An article published in Jerusalem Post quoting Eshed (originally in Hebrew) said that an agreement has been made between the US and the aliens in order to do further research and get to know more about “the fabric of the universe.” Apparently, there is a secret underground base on Mars as a part of this cooperation and such claims have been made by Haim Eshed.

According to Eshed, Donald Trump is also aware of this information and he was stopped from revealing the existence of aliens as the Galactic Federation believed humans are not ready to know about it yet. Further, he added that humans need to evolve and reach a stage to understand what space and spaceships actually are.

Haim Eshed added that whatever claims he has made, if he had said it five years ago, he would have been hospitalised. Truth or not, curiosity for an alien encounter will always be there. While it is hard to ignore such statements coming from someone who has been working with space security for many years, complete faith in the existence of aliens for a common man may need some solid evidence or a formal announcement where the government steps up and acknowledges it. So far, the US government has not made any statement regarding it even though the presence of aliens has been suspected and questioned over the years.