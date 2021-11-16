Arabian Sea low-pressure system to bring rainy days to Mumbai, temperatures to rise

Mumbai rarely witnesses rainfall following the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon. (File)

Mumbai is expected to witness some rainy days, accompanied by spurts of lightning, till Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Temperature in the city is also likely to rise after a brief winter-like chilly period.

The Met department expects a low-pressure area to develop over east-central Arabian Sea off the coast of south Maharashtra. This weather system will bring thunderstorm and lightning to Mumbai and neighbouring districts till Friday.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said a cyclonic circulation had developed over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, off the coasts of north Kerala and coastal Karnataka. The weather pattern is expected to become more pronounced before moving northwards and deep in the sea during the next three or four days. The low-pressure area that will develop as a result is expected to become well marked by Wednesday, Skymet added.

A trough is also likely to extend along Konkan and coastal Karnataka and Konkan, being more prominent between Mumbai and Goa, Skymet said.

The private weather agency sees the Arabian Sea weather system influencing local conditions till Sunday. Skymet has predicted the rainfall frequency to go up on Wednesday and Thursday. Mumbai and its suburbs may receive rainfall in the 10-20mm range over the next four to five days, it said.

According to the IMD’s seven-day forecast, the city’s minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal.

Skymet said most of the rainfall activity would occur during the evenings and nights. Skymet has also predicted medium clouds at other times. However, it has also said that showers were not likely to be intense to cause any inconvenience to citizens.

The Met department has already issued a ‘yellow alert’ over most districts in Madhya Maharashtra and southern Konkan till Friday. It has warned fishermen not to venture into east central and southeast Arabian Sea along and off the coasts of Karnataka and north Kerala coasts today. It extended a similar warning to fishermen along and off the coasts of Goa and south Maharashtra for today and Wednesday.

