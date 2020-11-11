AQI improves to ‘very poor’ in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, ‘poor’ in Gurgaon

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Wednesday was 360 in Ghaziabad, 340 in Greater Noida, 327 in Faridabad, 309 in Noida, and 288 in Gurgaon, according to the CPCB's Sameer app.
Although concentration of major air pollutants PM2.5 and PM10 remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The air quality improved from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, and ‘poor’ in Gurgaon in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday, according to a government agency.
