Another quake rocks northeast: Earthquake measuring 4.6 strikes Mizoram

Mizoram Earthquake: The north-east of the country was rattled by yet another earthquake on Sunday evening, reports said.

ANI tweeted quoting sources from National Centre for Seismology (NCS) as saying that an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck 25km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai, Mizoram at 5:26 pm.

No report of any damage has been received as yet.

The north-east and the northern regions of the country, especially Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), have experienced several earthquakes in the past few months.

More details awaited.