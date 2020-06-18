Another earthquake! Tremor measuring 5 on Richter Scale rocks north eastern states

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 9:47 PM

The tremor was felt in Shillong and all major cities in the north east, the official said.

earthquake, tremors, Shillong, latest earthquake, earthquake news, Champai, Mizoram, MeghalayaThe tremor took place at 7.30 pm and was tracked at a depth of 80 km from the earth’s surface at a place in Champai district of Mizoram.

A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5 rocked the north eastern states on Thursday, officials said.

The tremor took place at 7.30 pm and was tracked at a depth of 80 km from the earth’s surface at a place in Champai district of Mizoram, an official at the Regional Seismic Centre here told PTI.

The state police said there was no immediate report of any damages in Meghalaya.

