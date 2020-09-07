Another Earthquake rocks Palghar near Mumbai! No casualty

Palghar district, especially its Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018.
An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday morning but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, an official said.
The earthquake was experienced at 8.07 am in Paraswadi area of Dahanu taluka, district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.
Last week, four mild earthquakes were recorded in the district on Friday and Saturday.
Palghar district, especially its Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.