Another Earthquake near Mumbai; Mild tremor hits Palghar

No casualty has been reported, said district disaster cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.
The tremor was felt at 9:33 pm in Dahigaon, located 8 kms away from the Palghar district headquarter.
The district near Mumbai had experienced tremors intermittently in the last few months.
