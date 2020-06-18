Another Earthquake! Low intensity tremor hits Rohtak near Delhi; Check details

With the recent tremor felt in Haryana, it can be noted that the occurrence of earthquakes (low intensity) has been quite frequent in India over the last two-three months.

Earthquake in Haryana: A low intensity earthquake has today hit some parts of Haryana including Rohtak wherein some mild tremors were felt early morning. According to information provided by the National Centre for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake has been recorded 2.1 on the Richter scale and it took place at 4:18 am. The epicenter of the earthquake, on the other hand, has been found to be 15 km southeast of Haryana’s district Rohtak with a depth of 5 km. No damage has yet been reported.

With the recent tremor felt in Haryana, it can be noted that the occurrence of earthquakes (low intensity) has been quite frequent in India over the last two-three months. Yesterday, a low intensity earthquake hit Maharashtra as well. The readings of Richter scale noted an intensity of 2.5 and happened at 11:51 am, approximately 103 km north of Mumbai. Not two days ago, Jammu and Kashmir too felt strong tremors and the Seismology department noted three earthquakes in the state within 24 hours. The earthquake with an intensity of 5.8 occurred in Tajikistan due to which tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the National Capital also, as many as eleven minor earthquakes have been recorded in and around since May. According to the data provided by the Seismology department, in Delhi, the most powerful tremors that had been felt had a magnitude 3.4. As the continuous tremors took place, many have raised questions on the possibility of increased seismicity in and around Delhi wherein a fear of a big earthquake has set in.

Meanwhile, according to a report by the IE, Vineet Gehlot, who is affiliated with National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad and was former head of the National Centre for Seismology in Delhi said that there is no unusual seismic activity going on around Delhi. He added that Delhi does not even lie on the fault lines. There may or may not be a big earthquake which, however, is too early to predict, the report said.

The report citing Gehlot highlighted that as far as Himalayan regions are concerned, it “ is seismically one of the most active regions in the world,” and according to scientists, a large earthquake of around magnitude 8 is due as there is energy trapped with one tectonic plate trying to move and beneath other. Even in this case, while it is predicted that energy will be released, there is no certainty of it happening or its timeline.