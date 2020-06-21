Another earthquake jolts northeastern states: Quake with epicentre near Aizawl in Mizoram measures 5.1

The 5.1 magnitude quake hit at around 4:15 pm and was tracked at a depth of 35 km from the earth's surface at a place near Aizawl in Mizoram, an official at the Regional Seismic Centre said.
A medium intensity earthquake rocked Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur and the other northeastern states on Sunday, the Regional Seismic Centre here said.
The 5.1 magnitude quake hit at around 4:15 pm and was tracked at a depth of 35 km from the earth’s surface at a place near Aizawl in Mizoram, an official at the Regional Seismic Centre here told PTI.
The tremor was also felt in the state capital of Meghalaya, the official said.
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property in any of the states.
The Meghalaya police said there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property in the state.
The Manipur DGP Control Room said there is no report of any casualty or damage of property in the state.
