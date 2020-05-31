Another cyclonic storm coming: IMD predicts storm to hit Gujarat, Maharashtra in next 48-hours

Earlier, the Mumbai regional centre of the IMD had tweeted about the formation of a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. (Representative image)

The states of Maharashtra and Gujarat are bracing for a cyclonic storm, just days after cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in Odisha and West Bengal. A low-pressure area has developed over the Arabian sea which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours. “Low pressure Area over Arabian Sea to intensify into Cyclonic Storm during next 48-hours. It would reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around 3rd June morning,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet.

The low pressure Area over Arabian Sea to intensify into Cyclonic Storm during next 48-hours. It would reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around 3rd June morning. — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) May 31, 2020

Earlier, the Mumbai regional centre of the IMD had tweeted about the formation of a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. “The low-pressure area is being formed over Southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian sea and Lakshadweep area,” the department had said. It also warned that the phenomenon would lead to depression over the sea in the next 24 hours and possibly into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

With Mumbai tottering under the pressure of the most number of Coronavirus positive cases and casualties, the arrival of the cyclonic storm could further compound the problems of the city. The Amphan cyclone recently ravaged the state of West Bengal, rendering 98 people dead and properties worth lakhs of crores destroyed.

Apart from West Bengal, the cyclone had also damaged parts of Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to the cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal had announced a relief package worth Rs 1,000 crore to West Bengal and Rs 500 crore to Odisha. With drained coffers of the state governments and workforce overburdened with managing the Coronavirus lockdown, the arrival of the cyclonic storm could further deteriorate the situation in the two western states.