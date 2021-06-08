Another cyclonic storm brewing? Low-pressure area set to form over North Bay of Bengal, says IMD

On the other hand, the west coast of the country is also likely to get an enhanced rainfall starting from June 10.

IMD Weather forecast: A few days after the country witnessed two cyclones – Tauktae and Yaas – the India Meteorological Department has said that another low-pressure area is set to form over the Bay of Bengal around June 11. The low pressure area would be formed over North Bay of Bengal and neighbouring areas. This usually has the potential to turn into a cyclone. Meanwhile, the IMD has said that from June 10, the southwesterly winds would also strengthen over the Arabian Sea. This would lead to the advancement of the southwest monsoon into eastern India.

Cyclone 2021 in India: Is another cyclone coming?

Low pressure formation over Arabian Sea led to Cyclone Tauktae that hit the western coast of India last month, while another subsequent low pressure formation over the Bay of Bengal caused Cyclone Yaas merely a week later. With two cyclones already having struck and impacted lives and property, that too amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a third one would definitely make things worse for the country to handle.

However, the IMD has sophisticated forecast systems and is able to issue a warning a few days in advance about such a pressure likely turning into a cyclone. The IMD has at the moment not issued any such warning regarding this low pressure formation, meaning that at least for now, it does not have the potential to turn into a storm.

Monsoon 2021: IMD issues rain warning

The department said in a statement that the monsoon would advance to the remaining parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by June 11. Meanwhile, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, east UP, and some parts of Gujarat and MP between June 11 and 13.

It also issued warnings, stating that from June 10, most of eastern and central India would receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, marking the beginning of the monsoon. On June 10 and 11, Odisha and West Bengal are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, and these conditions are likely to prevail over Jharkhand on June 11, and on eastern MP, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on June 11 and 12. Odisha is also very likely to get isolated extremely heavy rainfalls on June 11 and 12.

On the other hand, the west coast of the country is also likely to get an enhanced rainfall starting from June 10. Mahe, Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka, south Gujarat, Yanam and coastal Andhra Pradesh, Konkan and Goa region are likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall between June 11 and 13.