Another cyclone brewing? IMD says depression formed over Bay of Bengal; Extremely heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Cyclone latest: Days after Cyclone Nivar struck the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, another depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood. The depression is likely to intensify into a “Deep Depression” during the next 24 hours and also likely to become a cyclonic storm, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather forecast bulletin. The MeT department has predicted “Extremely heavy falls” over southern parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Sea condition will be rough and hence fishermen are advised not to venture, as per details provided by the Cyclone Warning Division of IMD.

A depression was laying centered at 5.30 AM of November 30, 2020 over southeast Bay of Bengal about 750 kilometre east-southeast of Sri Lanka’s Trincomalee and 1150 kilometre east-southeast of Kanyakumari, according to the latest satellite and ship observations by the MeT Department. However, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the Sri Lanka coast around the evening of December 2.

Parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry will receive heavy rainfall. IMD has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on December 2, 2020 and Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over these regions on December 1, 3, and 4, 2020. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe, and Kariakal and north Kerala during December 2 and 3, 2020, and isolated heavy rainfall during December 1 and 4. Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during December 2 and 3 and over Lakshadweep during December 3 and 4, 2020, IMD has predicted.

Squally Weather wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over central parts of South Bay of Bengal on November 30. It would gradually increase becoming 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal from December 1 night and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmphover southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off Sri Lanka coast and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and Tamil Nadu-Kerala coasts from December 2 forenoon for subsequent 24 hours. The squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is very likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, along and off south Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts, Comorin Area, Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining the southeast the Arabian Sea from December 3 morning for subsequent 24 hours, the MeT department said.