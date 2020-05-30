Another cyclone brewing? IMD predicts formation of low-pressure over Arabian sea; Orange alert for Kerala’s Idukki

According to the Met office, the country is likely to receive normal monsoon this year. (Representative image/ File photo)

Cyclone in Arabian Sea? The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Saturday, said that there is a likely formation of low-pressure area over south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian sea in the upcoming 48 hours. The Met office also predicted that the low-pressure area is also expected to move North-Northwest wards and concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining south-east Arabian sea during subsequent 48 hours. It also predicted that in upcoming 48-72 hours, the probability of cyclogenesis is low, while in 72-96 hours and 96-120 hours, the probability of cyclogenesis are moderate and high respectively.

Meanwhile, the weather office has issued an orange alert for Kerala’s Idukki district. It also advised fishermen not to venture out to avoid deep sea fishing activity till June 04, 2020. There is a probability of ‘Very Likely’ rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargode districts.

Kerala is likely to experience southwest monsoon on June 01, 2020. According to the Met office, the country is likely to receive normal monsoon this year.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted rainfall along with a dust storm and thunder storm in the national capital and neighbouring areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius while minimum temperature is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius. In its official notification, the IMD said that there will be a cloudy sky, light rain or thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-50 kmph) might take place towards evening.

The capital city witnessed light rain and thundershowers on Friday evening which brought down the maximum temperature.