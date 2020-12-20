Air quality ‘very poor’ in Noida, Ghaziabad, ‘poor’ in Gurgaon, Faridabad

Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (Photo source: ANI)
The average air quality deteriorated and was recorded “very poor” in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, while it was “poor” in Gurgaon and Faridabad, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Sunday.
Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).