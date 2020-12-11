  • MORE MARKET STATS

Air quality ‘very poor’ in Ghaziabad, Noida, ‘poor’ in Faridabad, Gurgaon

Updated: Dec 11, 2020 6:00 PM

Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (Photo source: ANI)

The air quality was “very poor” in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, and was “poor” in Faridabad and Gurgaon,according to a government agency data on Friday. Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm on Friday was 347 in Ghaziabad, 330 in Greater Noida, 324 in Noida, 290 in Faridabad and 256 in Gurgaon, according to the Central Pollution Contol Board’s (CPC) Sameer app.

On Thursday, it was 330 in Ghaziabad, 322 in Greater Noida, 310 in Noida, 300 in Faridabad and 217 in Gurgaon. On Wednesday, it was 418 in Ghaziabad, 394 in Noida, 404 in Greater Noida, 395 in Faridabad and 296 in Gurgaon.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the ‘poor’ category may cause breathing discomfort while ‘very poor’ may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.

