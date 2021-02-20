Air quality ‘very poor’ in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida for sixth day

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "very poor" category may cause respiratory illness to people on prolonged exposure, while "poor" may cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.
The AQI was 325 in Ghaziabad, 315 in Noida, 336 in Greater Noida, 307 in Faridabad and 296 in Gurgaon on Thursday.
The average air quality in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida was recorded in “very poor” category for a sixth day in a row, while it was “poor” in Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency on Saturday.
Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).