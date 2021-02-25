Air quality ‘very poor’ in Ghaziabad, Gr Noida, ‘poor’ in Faridabad, Gurgaon

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Thursday was 346 in Ghaziabad, 303 in Greater Noida, 292 in Noida, 286 in Faridabad and 251 in Gurgaon, the CPCB's Sameer app stated.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The average air quality was recorded in “very poor” category in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, while it was poor in Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency on Thursday.
Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, as per the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).