Air quality turns ‘very poor’ in Noida, Ghaziabad, stays ‘poor’ in Gurgaon, Faridabad

The presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five neighbouring cities of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
On Sunday, it was 236 in Faridabad, 242 in Gurgaon, 268 in Noida, 273 in Greater Noida and 300 in Ghaziabad.
The air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category in Faridabad and Gurgaon, and ‘very poor’ category across Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, a government agency said on Monday.
