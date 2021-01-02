Air quality stays ‘severe’ in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The index has a maximum limit of 500.
The average air quality stayed severe in the national capital region of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad while it remained very poor in Gurgaon, a government agency data on air pollution for the last 24 hours said on Saturday.
Presence of particulate matters, PM 2.5 and PM 10, remained high in Delhi’s five neighbourhood, revealed the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).