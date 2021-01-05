Air quality stays ‘moderate’ in NCR cities of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Tuesday was 148 in Ghaziabad, 120 in Greater Noida, 149 in Noida, 138 in Faridabad and 83 in Gurgaon, according to the CPCB's Sameer app.

The average air quality stayed moderate in NCR cities of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, while it was satisfactory in Gurgaon, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Tuesday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 although remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Monday, it was 179 in Faridabad, 168 in Ghaziabad, 152 in Noida, 134 in Greater Noida and 65 in Gurgaon. On Sunday, it was 384 in Ghaziabad, 348 in Greater Noida, 364 in Noida, 358 in Faridabad and 260 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the satisfactory category may cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people, while moderate may lead to breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heat diseases.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have three such stations while Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app.