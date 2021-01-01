  • MORE MARKET STATS

Air quality ‘severe’ air in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

By: |
January 1, 2021 6:43 PM

Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The air quality plunged to the “severe” level in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad while it stayed in the “very poor” zone in Gurgaon on the first day of 2021, according to the 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Friday.

Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Related News

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Friday was 470 in Ghaziabad, 434 in Greater Noida, 455 in Noida, 421 in Faridabad and 376 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB’s Sameer app.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the “severe” category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases while the air quality in the “very poor” zone may lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

The average AQI on Thursday was 343 in Ghaziabad, 394 in Greater Noida, 369 in Noida, 344 in Faridabad and 317 in Gurgaon. On Wednesday, it was 310 in Ghaziabad, 315 in Greater Noida, 302 in Noida, 289 in Faridabad and 227 in Gurgaon.

On Tuesday it was 283 in Ghaziabad, 272 in Greater Noida, 258 in Noida, 291 in Faridabad and 214 in Gurgaon. On Monday it was 256 in Ghaziabad, 237 in Greater Noida, 225 in Noida, 296 in Faridabad and 226 in Gurgaon. On Sunday it was 407 in Ghaziabad, 418 in Greater Noida, 405 in Noida, 404 in Faridabad and 359 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Air quality ‘severe’ air in Noida Ghaziabad Faridabad
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rashtrapati Bhavan museum to reopen from January 5
2Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine set to become first one approved in India
3How scientists studied coughs to model COVID-19 spread