Air quality remains ‘severe’ in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon

PM 2.5 and PM 10 were the prominent pollutants in these satellite cities of Delhi, where the average AQI remained at 416 on Sunday, according to the app.
It was 439 in Gurgaon, 436 in Ghaziabad, 428 in Greater Noida,426 in Noida and 414 in Faridabad on Saturday.
The air quality remained severe in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday, affecting healthy people, according to a government agency.
Concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).