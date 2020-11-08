  • MORE MARKET STATS

Air quality remains ‘severe’ in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon

By: |
November 8, 2020 5:47 PM

PM 2.5 and PM 10 were the prominent pollutants in these satellite cities of Delhi, where the average AQI remained at 416 on Sunday, according to the app.

It was 439 in Gurgaon, 436 in Ghaziabad, 428 in Greater Noida,426 in Noida and 414 in Faridabad on Saturday.It was 439 in Gurgaon, 436 in Ghaziabad, 428 in Greater Noida,426 in Noida and 414 in Faridabad on Saturday.

The air quality remained severe in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday, affecting healthy people, according to a government agency.

Concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Related News

As per the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Sunday was 434 in Gurgaon, 456 in Ghaziabad, 440 in Greater Noida,428 in Noida and 426 in Faridabad,according to the CPCB’s Sameer app.

It was 439 in Gurgaon, 436 in Ghaziabad, 428 in Greater Noida,426 in Noida and 414 in Faridabad on Saturday.

PM 2.5 and PM 10 were the prominent pollutants in these satellite cities of Delhi, where the average AQI remained at 416 on Sunday, according to the app.

As per the CPCB, an AQI in the “severe” category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Air quality remains ‘severe’ in Noida Ghaziabad Faridabad Gurgaon
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gaganyaan: Indian Army, Navy to also train Indian Cosmonauts for the manned space mission
2ISRO gearing up for launch of small satellite launch vehicles: K Sivan
3Amit Shah congratulates ISRO for successful launch of observation satellite