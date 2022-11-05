Air quality recorded in ‘very poor’ category in parts of Delhi; 24 of 37 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI today

A thick layer of smog continued to cover the national capital on Saturday morning with the overall air quality falling in the “severe” category at 408. However, there were some areas in Delhi that witnessed a slight improvement in the air quality. The AQI went from from “severe” to “very poor” category in Anand Vihar (394), Mathura Road (381), Dilshad Garden (278), ITO (396), Lodhi Road (371), Punjabi Bagh (357) and Pusa (385). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, 24 of the 37 monitoring stations recorded the AQI in the “severe” category around 11 am. The areas that recorded “severe” AQI were Alipur (434), Ashok Vihar (425), Bawana (450), Jahangirpuri (444), Mundka (434), Narela (452), Nehru Nagar (422), Patparganj (420), Rohini (437), Sonia Vihar (446), Vivek Vihar (426) and Wazirpur (432).

The AQI in the neighbouring regions of Delhi continued to remain in the “very poor” category. Ghaziabad recorded AQI at 350, Noida at 369, Greater Noida at 333, Gurugram at 356 and Faridabad at 350.

Owing to the deteriorating air quality, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday ordered to keep the primary schools shut. Kejriwal announced that from Saturday onwards, classes up to 5th standard will be closed and outdoor activities for classes above fifth standard will be suspended.

Moreover, the final stage of Graded Response Action Plan, including a ban on non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles has also been enforced in the national capital. The entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones in Delhi is banned too. Those carrying essential commodities are exempted.