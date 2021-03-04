Air quality deteriorates in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Thursday was 332 in Ghaziabad, 298 in Greater Noida, 302 in Noida, 312 in Faridabad and 218 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB’s Sameer app.
The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there.
Noida, Mar 4 (PTI) The average air quality plunged to ‘very poor’ category in Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad, while it was recorded in “poor” category in Greater Noida and Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency on Thursday. Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.