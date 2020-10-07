Air pollution plan for Gurgaon laid out; hotspot and vehicle checks ordered

The wind directions bring all the particles to Delhi-NCR and result in heavy smog in the atmosphere.

Along with Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida (NCR) to fight the problem of air pollution during this time every year. As the smog covers the Delhi-NCR due to burning of crop stubble, Gurgaon administration has come up with ways to tackle it and thus, has formulated a pollution action plan. The action plan is likely to be implemented in coordination with several agencies and departments in the region. A report by The IE said that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram as well as Haryana Pollution Control Board (HPCB) will be forming teams in order to keep a check on waste burning.

The report citing the plan noted that the potential pollution hotspots have been found. These include Phases I-V of Udyog Vihar, industrial area in Sector 37, Sector 18 industrial centre, IMT Manesar, Begumpur Khatola, Behrampur, and units located outside industrial areas. According to Kuldeep Singh, Regional Officer, HPCB, if any unit is found violating the emission standards, action will be taken as per law. The traffic police will be monitoring vehicle emissions and keep checking PUC certificates at all 18 busy spots in the region.

Meanwhile in Delhi, the state government has launched a campaign that involves mechanical sweeping of roads, inspection of construction sites, tree transplantation, and flagging violations. All construction sites will be checked for dust pollution by the teams alloted by the state government. Apart from this, 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi have also been recognised where patrolling will be done and vehicular emissions will be checked. Delhi government is also launching an app where violations can be flagged by people in the Nation Capital.