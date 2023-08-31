Air pollution is reducing life expectancy of Indians by over 5 years – Here’s how bad it has become

A recently published report reveals that the pervasive issue of air pollution is exacting a heavy toll on the residents of South Asia, shortening their life spans by an alarming 5.1 years on average. The region, which hosts countries like Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan, accounts for more than 50% of the global life years lost due to elevated pollution.

The report, titled ‘Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) Annual Update 2023,’ was unveiled by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute on August 29. It focuses on measuring the impact of particulate pollution, particularly PM 2.5, on life expectancy. The analysis was based on particulate matter data from the year 2021 and its subsequent effects on longevity.

A bigger threat than tobacco usage

“Tobacco use, for instance, reduces life expectancy in these countries by as much as 2.8 years; unsafe water and sanitation by as much as 1 year; and alcohol use by half a year,” said the report.

South Asia, the epicentre of the problem, is grappling with dire consequences. For instance, in India, the average individual’s life expectancy is reduced by 5.3 years due to poor air quality. To put this in perspective, common health issues like cardiovascular diseases trim an average Indian’s life expectancy by approximately 4.5 years, while child and maternal malnutrition lower it by 1.8 years.

One of the most staggering revelations of the report is that if pollution levels had remained at the year 2000 levels, residents of these countries would have only lost 3.3 years of life expectancy. However, the alarming spike in pollution levels over the years has elevated this loss to a staggering 5.2 years by 2021.

India’s condition

India, being the second most polluted country globally, is grappling with an unprecedented pollution crisis. All of its 1.3 billion inhabitants live in areas where annual average particulate pollution levels exceed the guidelines established by the World Health Organization (WHO). Even more concerning is that 67.4% of the population resides in regions that surpass India’s own national air quality standards.

The report attributes this surge in pollution to rapid industrialization, economic growth, and population expansion. The increase in energy demand and fossil fuel consumption has been a direct result of these factors. In countries like India and Pakistan, the number of vehicles on the road has quadrupled since the early 2000s. Bangladesh has also witnessed a tripling of the vehicle count between 2010 and 2020.

The Particulate Matter Story

At the heart of this crisis is the particulate matter known as PM 2.5, with particles measuring a mere 2.5 micrometers—around 3% of the diameter of a human hair. These particles can infiltrate the human body through the nose and throat, causing a plethora of chronic diseases including asthma, heart attacks, bronchitis, and other respiratory ailments. The particularly high levels of PM 2.5 in South Asia have undoubtedly exacerbated the health risks faced by the population.

The most adversely affected region within India is the Northern Plains, inhabited by over half a billion people. Delhi, the nation’s capital, stands out as a poignant example. In 2021, the city’s annual average PM 2.5 level was a staggering 126.5 µg/m3, contributing to a disturbing life expectancy reduction of 11.9 years.

Addressing this crisis necessitates a concerted effort from governments, industries, and individuals alike. Measures like transitioning to cleaner energy sources, implementing stricter emission norms, promoting sustainable transportation, and raising public awareness about air quality can collectively contribute to curbing this life-threatening issue. The report serves as a poignant reminder that the fight against air pollution is not just about preserving the environment but also safeguarding human lives and the quality of life they deserve.