Air pollution in Delhi: Only green firecrackers can be manufactured, sold and used this Diwali

Delhiites can use only green firecrackers this Diwali! Amidst the rising air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to launch the anti-firecracker campaign to dissuade the public from bursting firecrackers in the festive season, news agency PTI reported. The campaign against the use of firecrackers will be launched in the city from November 3 and will continue even after the celebrations of Diwali. In another significant decision, the Delhi government has said that only green or eco friendly firecrackers will be allowed to be manufactured and sold in the city. The decision was announced by the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai here on Wednesday.

The decision from the Delhi government comes in the wake of severe air pollution being reported in Delhi and the NCR region. In addition to major causes of air pollution including vehicular emissions and stubble burning, large scale burning of firecrackers during Diwali and other festivals has also been understood to be a major reason for air pollution in the city. The Delhi government has also taken other major decisions to curb the menace of air pollution this year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also launched a campaign to persuade people to switch off their automobiles while waiting at the traffic signals. The campaign named “Red Light On, Gaadi Off” was launched in a bid to reduce the vehicular emissions in the atmosphere.

The government also launched a scheme under which farmers in the national capital are being provided with a bio-decomposer solution to safely decompose the stubble rather than burning it. The distribution of the bio decomposer began from October 11 to farmers across the city. CM Kejriwal while launching the scheme had also urged Haryana, UP and Punjab counterparts to take measures to curb stubble burning in their respective states.