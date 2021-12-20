  • MORE MARKET STATS

Air pollution: Delhi govt allows construction, demolition work

Gopal Rai asked construction agencies to comply with the 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution at their sites and said strict action will be taken in case of any violation.

Written By PTI
AQI in Delhi has improved from the 'very poor' category and has consistently been in the 'poor' category for the last three days. (PTI Image)


Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the Delhi government has issued directions allowing the resumption of construction and demolition activities and the entry of trucks into the national capital. He asked construction agencies to comply with the 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution at their sites and said strict action will be taken in case of any violation.

“We have allowed construction and demolition activities from today (Monday)… However, I appeal to all agencies engaged in such work not to be complacent or take undue advantage of the permission,” Rai told reporters. In view of an improvement in the air quality and a favourable meteorological forecast, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday lifted the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR and the entry of trucks into the national capital.

The panel noted that the air quality index in Delhi has improved from the ‘very poor’ category and has consistently been in the ‘poor’ category for the last three days.

On Friday, the central air quality panel had allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students in Class 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect. It had also said that physical classes for students up to Class 5 can begin from December 27.

