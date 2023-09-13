scorecardresearch
After Chandrayaan-3 success, next is Samudrayaan! Kiren Rijiju shares unseen images of submersible Matsya 6000 – See Pictures

Kiren Rijiju posted unseen images of the submersible, ‘Matsya 6000’, which is in preparation for exploring the deep oceans as part of India’s ‘Samudrayaan Mission’. 

Written by FE Online
samundaryaan
This submersible is being developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. (Twitter)

After a successful touchdown on the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the lunar surface, India is all set to send three humans in 6-km ocean depth in its first manned deep ocean mission ‘Samudrayaan’. 

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday (September 11) said that posted unseen images of the submersible, ‘Matsya 6000’, which is in preparation for exploring the deep oceans as part of India’s ‘Samudrayaan Mission’. 

(Photo Credit: Twitter)

This submersible is being developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. 

(Photo Credit: Twitter)

This unique mission is going to study the deep sea resources and biodiversity assessment.

(Photo Credit: Twitter)

‘MATSYA 6000′ submersible

“Next is “Samudrayaan” This is ‘MATSYA 6000’ submersible under construction at National Institute of Ocean Technology at Chennai. India’s first manned Deep Ocean Mission ‘Samudrayaan’ plans to send 3 humans in 6-km ocean depth in a submersible, to study the deep sea resources and biodiversity assessment. The project will not disturb the ocean ecosystem. The Deep Ocean Mission supports the ‘Blue Economy’ vision of PM @narendramodi ji, and envisages sustainable utilization of ocean resources for economic growth of the country, improve livelihoods and jobs, and preserve ocean ecosystem health,” the Union Minister said in a post on ‘X’.

“National Institute of Ocean Technology and all the Institutes and Centres under Ministry of Earth Sciences have prepared documents in respective scientific domains to achieve #AatmanirbharBharat set by Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji,” he added. 

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 13:54 IST

