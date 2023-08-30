Aditya-L1 Mission: Union Space Minister expresses confidence in India’s first Solar odyssey, shares details

After the terrific success of India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, to the Moon’s South Pole, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to conquer the Sun next with the launch of its next big mission – Aditya-L1.

The Minister of State in the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy, Dr Jitendra Singh while addressing a public program in Mainpuri on Tuesday (August 30) expressed his confidence in ISRO and said, “after close on the heels of the successful Chandrayaan mission, India is ready with the first Sun Mission, Aditya-L1, which ISRO is all set to launch, most likely on September 2.”

Singh shares details of Sun Space Mission Aditya-L1

Singh highlighted that as the entire world is celebrating India’s Chandrayaan mission, the popular interest in the Sun Mission has also increased manifold. Notably, after the Mars and Moon mission, Aditya L-1 is the third such mission being launched by ISRO and this mission is going to study the energy sources from the Sun.

At the event, Singh took the opportunity to further explain the features of the first Sun Mission. “Sun Space Mission Aditya-L1 shall use the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) with seven payloads (Instruments on Board),” Singh explained.

The spacecraft shall be based about 1.5 million Kilometre from the Earth in a halo orbit around Lagrange point-1(L1) of the Sun-Earth system, while a satellite will be placed in the halo orbit will have the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any eclipses, he added.

‘PM Modi raised esteem of scientific fraternity’

The Union Minister hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and said, “all this would not have been possible, if the Prime Minister had not taken the courageous path-breaking decision of liberating India’s space sector from the shackles of the past which no other government had taken the initiative to do.”

Singh further added that this has increased the esteem of the scientific fraternity. “Today we have the confidence and conviction to launch the first-ever space mission to the Sun,” he added.